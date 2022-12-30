Further Update On Injury AJ Styles Suffered At WWE Live Event

Reports came out last night that AJ Styles suffered an injury during a live event in Hershey, Pennsylvania, as part of WWE's holiday tour and PWInsider has confirmed that it is 100 percent legitimate, and isn't part of any storyline. The situation is "likely" an ankle injury and the former WWE Champion is expected to be getting the situation checked out ASAP, but until that has taken place there is no way of knowing how serious it is, or how long he will be out of action.

It was noted that Styles was having issues putting weight onto his left foot after the match, and he did have to be walked by WWE officials to get him to the back. Footage online from fans in attendance showcased the "X" symbol being flashed by the referee, which is the universal sign of a real injury in the wrestling business.

Styles had been part of a six-man match that saw The O.C. (Styles, Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows) compete against The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio), but it had to be stopped as a result of the injury. As of late, the Phenomenal One has been feuding against Balor and the rest of his group, with the two factions being at war which initially began because Styles didn't want to join forces with his former friend, Balor.

Neither Styles nor any other member of The O.C. has made any official comments about the situation, but further updates will come once Styles has been checked. He was originally expected to be facing Seth Rollins tonight at the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Canada, but that is now likely to be changed.