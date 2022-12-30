AAA Reportedly Not Planning On Giving AEW Stars More Title Runs

Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide appears to be changing their direction when it comes to AEW talent holding their championships. At the AAA Noche de Campeones event on December 28, Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo were stripped of the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship after a scheduling conflict. AEW booked Melo to work a tag team match on the New Year's Smash edition of "Dynamite," which led to her not working the AAA event. Konnan ultimately announced Flammer and Abismo Negro Jr as their replacements in the three-way mixed tag match for the vacant titles, which they would go on to win.

Additionally, FTR dropped the AAA World Tag Team Championship at the same event to Dralistico and Dragon Lee. Dralistico recently signed with AEW, while Lee broke the news after the title win that he has signed a contract with WWE. The tag titles were effectively vacated as a result.

Following these events, Dave Meltzer reported in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter that AAA does not plan on putting their titles on AEW talent for the time being due to the difficulties in confirming dates. The exception to the rule is unless they can get dates for Kenny Omega, as AAA would like to book him as their Mega Champion again because of "his work and name value."

It's worth noting that one-third of the AEW World Trios Champions Rey Fenix is currently the reigning AAA World Cruiserweight and Latin American Champion. He won both titles at Triplemania XXX on June 18. Since then, Fenix has worked six dates for AAA despite not defending the titles.