Update On FTR's Status With AAA

On last night's AAA Night of Champions event, FTR defended their AAA World Tag Team Championship against the team of Dragon Lee and Dralistico. Lee and Dralistico defeated FTR to win the championship, however, following the match, the championship was vacated upon the announcement of Lee signing with WWE. That loss ended FTR's 438-day reign with the AAA World Tag Team Championship that began on the October 16, 2021, edition of "AEW Dynamite" when they defeated the Lucha Brothers.

Following the AAA event, Fightful Select reports that FTR losing the AAA World Tag Team Championship came at the request of the team themselves. The duo, who are currently on a four-match losing streak, reportedly wanted to finish their work with AAA by the end of 2022 — which meant that they had to drop the tag titles. Dax Harwood of FTR has recently stated that 2023 may not see a full year of televised wrestling for the "Top Guys," as they may take time off following their AEW contracts expiring in the spring.

Despite holding the titles for well over a year, FTR wrestled only three matches for AAA during their reign, the first two being successful defenses. During their reign with the AAA World Tag Team Championship, the duo were also able to win the ROH World Tag Team Championship, which they have since lost to The Briscoes at Final Battle, and the IWGP World Tag Team Championship — titles they will defend for the third time at Wrestle Kingdom 17 against Bishamon.