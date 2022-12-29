More Details On WWE Signing Dragon Lee

Emerging from last night's AAA Noches de Campeones event — aside from Hijo del Vikingo's breathtaking new move – was the announcement that Dragon Lee had signed with WWE and would be joining the "NXT" brand.

According to Fightful Select, Lee was first approached by WWE after the former CMLL and NJPW luchador wrestled at ROH Death Before Dishonor and "AEW Dynamite" earlier this summer. Lee worked both shows without a deal, allowing WWE to jump into the mix and snag an agreement. Lee also tried to get a contract for his brother Dralistico, who won the AAA Tag Titles with Lee last night. However, WWE elected to pass on Dralistico at this time. In the meantime, Dralistico has continued to appear on ROH and AEW programming in recent weeks. Whether or not he's operating with a deal of his own as a result is a mystery.

WWE appeared to have cameras at last night's AAA event to document Lee's announcement. AAA was aware of Lee's impending signing, but only informed a select few it was happening. Additionally, it is believed that AEW was aware Lee's decision was coming and wasn't caught by surprise.

Lee will now report to the WWE Performance Center in the next few weeks to begin his work with WWE; a TV debut date is unknown at this time. The way WWE handled Lee's signing may be a sign of things to come, and similar treatment for high-profile free-agent signings could continue along these lines moving forward.