Backstage News On Why Dragon Lee Chose WWE Over AEW

Dragon Lee became the latest high-profile free agent to decide between the top American pro wrestling companies this week, opting to sign with WWE over AEW. The latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter sheds more light on the Mexican luchador's reasoning to go with the long-established WWE over Tony Khan's still growing AEW.

Lee's decision "came down to the idea that right now AEW is so loaded with talent" that he reportedly felt like he would've been "lost in the mix" had he signed with the company. The combination of AEW's large roster and limited television time each week made the 27-year-old feel, according to the WON, that he'd be waiting in line behind other luchador stars like Death Triangle's Rey Fenix and Penta El Zero Miedo, as well as recent AEW signings Rush and Bandido. Lee announced he had signed with WWE on Wednesday after winning — and then quickly relinquishing — the AAA World Tag Team Championship with Dralistico at AAA's Night of Champions event. It's believed, according to Fightful, that the luchador will report to the WWE Performance Center in the coming weeks and start on the company's developmental "WWE NXT" brand.

On "NXT," Lee reportedly feels like he'll get a decent enough amount of TV exposure to begin making a real name for himself in the United States after a decorated international career. Lee has won titles in Japan and Mexico, as well as the U.S., including the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship, the CMLL World Lightweight Championship, and the ROH World Television Championship. He has also won tag team titles in Lucha Libre AAA and ROH.