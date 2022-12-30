Zelina Vega Provides Update On Return To In-Ring Action

Zelina Vega has been aligned with Legado Del Fantasma since the group made their main roster debut — taking the place of Elektra Lopez who filled a similar spot in the group while down in "WWE NXT." Cruz Del Toro, Joauqin Wilde, and Santos Escobar of Legado Del Fantasma have all competed in multiple televised matches on "WWE SmackDown," however, Vega has yet to step in the ring since joining the faction. The last time Vega competed in a televised match was in April, losing to "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

On Twitter, Vega responded to a fan who asked when she would step in a ring to wrestle again, tweeting: "Soon. I'm not strictly anything. I. Do. It. All... not many can say that." Vega has worked as both a manager and wrestler throughout both of her WWE tenures, with her managing Andrade El Idolo from the midcard to the "NXT" Championship. Along with El Idolo, Vega has also worked as the manager for Angel Garza on the "Raw" brand.

Even though Vega has not been the most active wrestler in the company, she still found herself walking into WrestleMania 38 with championship gold — the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship alongside Carmella. The duo lost the titles on that night, ending their 132-day reign. Vega also has the unique distinction of winning the first, and so far only, WWE Queen of the Ring tournament, last defeating Doudrop at Crown Jewel 2021 to secure the victory. Over her WWE career, Vega has picked up major victories against stars such as Rhea Ripley and Nikki Cross.