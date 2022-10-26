Big Update On Elektra Lopez's Future In WWE

Elektra Lopez is officially back in "NXT", and she has made quite a splash.

During this past Tuesday's "NXT", Lopez blindsided Indi Hartwell and Sol Ruca with an attack following a short match between the pair (during which Hartwell ultimately came out on top). She sent Hartwell into the ring post shoulder first, then eyed up Roca and hit her with a powerbomb, followed by several kicks. Lopez then retreated and put the whole women's locker room on notice, telling them she was "coming for them."

Lopez hasn't been seen in the ring since wrestling Ruca on the August 12 edition of "NXT Level Up." She had previously aligned herself with Santos Escobar, Cruz Del Toro, and Joaquin Wilde of Legado Del Fantasma in the summer of 2021 after helping them defeat Hit Row. She served as the group's manager and competed against the likes of Cora Jade, B-Fab, and Fallon Henley.

Legado Del Fantasma moved up to the "SmackDown" brand three weeks ago when they attacked Hit Row, but Lopez was nowhere to be found as she had been replaced by Zelina Vega at the last second. As previously noted, the change was thought to have occurred due to the fact that Vega has more experience under her belt and would be a better fit to compete against B-Fab.

Lopez has been a member of the WWE roster since February 2021. Prior to that, she had made a couple of sporadic appearances in the company between 2018 and 2019.