Zelina Vega Lays Out WWE Goals For Her And Legado Del Fantasma

Zelina Vega has served in various roles during her time with WWE, finding success in each endeavor. As a manager, she led Andrade (Andrade El Idolo in AEW) to the "NXT" Championship, with Carmella by her side, she became a Women's Tag Team Champion, and in 2021, Vega became the inaugural winner of the Queen's Crown Tournament. Her accomplishments speak for themselves, but she now finds herself in new territory. Vega has aligned herself with the "NXT" standout faction, Legado Del Fantasma, bringing them to "SmackDown" with intentions to dominate the blue brand.

Stopping by "Busted Open Radio" this week, Vega expressed excitement for where this next phase of her career is headed, noting she feels like she has "more control over where [she's] going," in her new role.

"People are going to see me in a similar light but they have no idea what's going to come after thing," Vega notes. "They have no idea why I'm with the group that I am now, and I think all these questions are going to be answered really soon ... One thing people always wanted to see was, 'Like, okay, when is Zelina going to be in the title picture? When is Zelina going to be the leader of herself?' And it's like, 'Oh, I'm gonna be, but I'm also bringing people.'

Vega has high expectations for what her fellow LDF members – Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro – will bring to the main roster now that they have received such a massive opportunity. "I've never aligned myself with people that I didn't see as stars also. And this group is just on another level, and to be able to help introduce them to the WWE Universe, it's this new chapter in my life and I'm excited to bring them to the forefront."