Ethan Page Names Four Wrestling Legends Who Have Made Him The Performer He Is Today

He might be "All Ego," but Ethan Page still recognizes the greats before him. Since Page signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2021, he has gotten to share the same locker room with some notable veterans in the professional wrestling business. For him, though, four names really stand out. Speaking on 99.9: The Point, the AEW star admitted he wanted to give a list of 20 people, before finally settling on a handful he felt truly influenced him. "Sting, Arn Anderson, and Jerry Lynn," Page said.

"The Icon" Sting has accumulated a near four-decade career, and still going strong in the ring, aligning himself with Darbin Allin in AEW. WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson emerged as Cody Rhodes' personal advisor. Former ROH World Champion Jerry Lynn joined the company as a producer and coach. In addition to those three, Page named long-time announcer Jim Ross as another figure who helped in "molding me into the performer for AEW, whether they even know it or not."

"Just kind of comments in passing or advice that they've given or even just affirmation or reassurance that I'm on the right path or doing the right thing. They've all been very helpful and integral to my success in the company," Page said.

With Ross' role as a commentator in AEW as well, Page cherishes any mention of himself on-screen. "For him to compliment me on 'Dynamite' as much as he does is like the greatest. Just because I know the talents that he brought to the table, and for him to think that I'm one of those potential talents is huge and it definitely motivates me in many aspects."