Ethan Page defeated Lee Johnson in his AEW Dynamite debut by pinfall after hitting his finisher, Ego’s Edge. The newly signed Page was the surprise entrant in last Sunday’s Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, but came up short as Scorpio Sky picked up the victory.

Unfortunately, much of the match was marred by audio issues as an NBA feed found its way into tonight’s show. Afterwards, AEW President Tony Khan said he’d be uploading the entire match with proper audio.

“Thank you to everyone watching #AEWDynamite tonight Live on TNT! Due to audio issues at TNT, after tonight’s live show ends I’ll be uploading the entire Ethan Page vs. Lee Johnson match with full audio intact.”

You can check out highlights from the match below:

Getting that win under his belt really gave @BigShottyLee some confidence #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/R7Nl2T6rrV — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) March 11, 2021