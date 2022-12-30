Top Dolla Touts Recent Weight Loss

AJ 'Top Dolla' Francis has gotten himself into impressive physical shape since he and Hit Row returned to WWE, and he touted just how much weight he has lost in a recent Tweet. He said, "367 in August, 277 in December...Lost 90 lbs. in 5 months... Just keep going... Keep Working."

367 in August, 277 in December... Lost 90 lbs. in 5 months... Just keep going... Keep Working. 🔝💵 pic.twitter.com/rt24khjVln — Top Dolla 🔝💵 (@AJFrancis410) December 30, 2022

The two pictures included showcase Francis' huge weight difference, and in a further tweet, he claimed that the secret to his changes is water, which he has been drinking two gallons of per day. Francis also revealed that he had weighed 335 pounds during his NFL career, proving what great shape he has gotten himself into for his second WWE run. Francis has always been an agile big man inside the ring, which is something he attempted to showcase on a recent episode of "WWE SmackDown," but his over-the-top rope move attempt ended up not going according to plan. Despite that, many people defended Francis online, including AEW's Mark Henry, who urged him to ignore the hate, while Francis himself shared videos of him completing the move when he was heavier, proving it was a one-off error.

Since returning to the company in August, Francis and the rest of Hit Row have mainly been feuding against their former "WWE NXT" rivals Legado Del Fantasma after the latter jumped to the main roster. Last week on "SmackDown," Francis had arguably the biggest match of his career so far when he and Ashante 'Thee' Adonis challenged for the Undisputed Tag Team Championship, but they came up short against champions The Usos.