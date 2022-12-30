Will Ospreay Doesn't Mince Words When It Comes To Kenny Omega

Will Ospreay will take on Kenny Omega for the first time in singles action in over seven years at Wrestle Kingdom 17, with many fans and wrestlers alike intrigued for the upcoming IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship match. Omega and Ospreay have never been afraid to share their feelings about one another, with that especially ringing true over the past year — Omega recently stated in an interview with New Japan Pro Wrestling that he is better than Ospreay and talked down about him, and now Ospreay has addressed Omega's trash-talking leading up to their match.

"Typical Kenny," Ospreay said during an interview with Fightful. "He over-steps sometimes and kind of puts his foot in his mouth. But I guess that's what kind of happens with me as well, though. So, I can't really be that mad. But if you're going to put my name in my mouth then just be prepared for me to respond."

Omega left NJPW in early 2019, as he, the Young Bucks, and Cody Rhodes all left the company to start AEW in the United States. Since Omega's departure, Ospreay has attempted to step up as the face of NJPW, becoming a heavyweight in Omega's absence.

"Kenny, do you know what I mean, he's an egomaniac," Ospreay said. "He's just a knobhead, and he thinks he knows everything. There is sometimes you've got to be punched in the mouth, just remind himself that, you know, he's not above anybody, and he is what he is ... I ain't going to deny his drawing ability, I ain't going to deny his talent, but be all and end all, you're a knobhead who can be beat."