Braun Strowman Set For First Title Shot Since WWE Return

For the first time since his return to WWE in September, former Universal Champion Braun Strowman will be challenging for a championship. In two weeks' time, Strowman will be take on GUNTHER for the Intercontinental title on the January 13 edition of "WWE SmackDown."

Strowman's last championship reign was as Universal Champion, less than a year before his release from WWE in June 2021. Strowman has also held the Intercontinental Championship once before, briefly, in the spring of 2020, before losing it to Sami Zayn at 2020's Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event.

GUNTHER's reign as Intercontinental Champion has been littered with emphatic matches against wrestlers of all sizes and styles. Be it Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, or Rey Mysterio, GUNTHER has showcased an ability to have a great match with just about anyone he steps into the ring with. GUNTHER's most heavily praised defense so far has been against Sheamus at the Clash at the Castle PLE, a hard hitting battle that earned Sheamus a standing ovation in defeat. Recently, Strowman has seemingly set his sights on GUNTHER, as he and his new partner, Ricochet, have faced off on several occasions against GUNTHER's stable, Imperium.

The clash between Strowman and GUNTHER is sure to be a clash of titans, but it won't be the first time the two have shared the ring. The two briefly faced off in the 2019 Men's Survivors Series match with GUNTHER as part of Team "NXT" and Strowman as part of Team "SmackDown." They didn't get the chance to showcase much offense against one another, as Drew McIntyre would eliminate GUNTHER about a minute later, but their clash in two weeks time is sure to be lengthier and much more hard-hitting than their brief meeting three years ago.