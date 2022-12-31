WIll Ospreay Gets Candid About His Match With Kenny Omega At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

Will Ospreay knows his upcoming match with Kenny Omega at WrestleKingdom 17 is expected to be one for the ages.

In a new interview with Fightful, the NJPW star opened up about the highly anticipated match on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome and his excitement to finally settle the long-held debate over which of them is the better competitor and performer.

"Kenny's one of the biggest stars in wrestling," Ospreay said, noting that he was there for Omega's first Wrestle Kingdom match and was "inspired" by his performance. Ospreay and Omega are widely regarded as two of the best professional wrestlers in the world, having a combined 53 matches rated five stars or higher by The Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer, whose match ratings carry weight in the pro wrestling community.

When Omega left NJPW for AEW in 2019, the former IWGP Heavyweight Champion looked to pass the reins of the main-event scene to Ospreay. Since then the two have sparred on social media and on AEW television regarding whether Ospreay has proven himself worthy of filling Omega's shoes in the Japanese promotion.

"I'm never going to be able to change his opinion if he thinks he's better than me, but the only thing that will happen is when January rocks around we're going to see who the better wrestler is," Ospreay told Fightful. "In terms of performances, it's all subjective, but in terms of in-ring, we're going to find out, man. It's going to be your best against my best; there's going to be no excuses anymore. It's just going to be two of the greatest wrestlers that have ever lived right now."