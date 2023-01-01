Taya Valkyrie On What Makes IMPACT's Women's Division Stand Out

The IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division is regarded as one of the best women's rosters in the world. With a blend of established stars and some newer to television, the roster has stepped up to the plate, bringing to fruition many historical moments in company history. In late 2020, IMPACT resurrected the Knockouts Tag Team Championships after a 10-year absence. In January 2022, two more significant moments took place at the Hard To Kill event, which hosted the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match. In addition, Mickie James and Deonna Purrazzo dueled in the first Knockouts World Championship match to main event a tentpole pay-per-view.

With all the division's success, current Knockouts Tag Team Champion Taya Valkyrie was recently asked what makes it stand out above the rest. "I definitely think that we are, just overall as a roster — I'm going to say this for all of IMPACT — we are a bunch of misfit toys and we all have to just work a lot harder sometimes to get the recognition when we're putting out a lot of work," she told the "Retro Chat Podcast."

"For the women, we are given time," Valkyrie continued. "You will see more than one women's match on an IMPACT show, on a pay-per-view. The tag team titles are being pushed at the forefront, along with multiple Knockouts' matches — from grudge matches to death matches to Last Woman Standing and Ultimate X and Queen of the Mountain and all that stuff. So it's that's what sets us apart."

Valkyrie added that with the trust they've built with the backstage producers and executives, the Knockouts "never disappoint."