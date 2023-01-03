Taya Valkyrie Shares Her Future Plans In Wrestling

Taya Valkyrie is a world-traveled veteran who has competed in a number of top promotions from WWE to IMPACT to AAA. 2022 marked one of the busiest years of her career as she returned to the indie scene with intent, collecting multiple championships including the AAA Reina de Reinas title, the inaugural MLW Women's World Featherweight title, and the Knockouts World Tag Team title twice. While it appears she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon, Valkyrie does have ideas for what she wants to do when her in-ring days come to an end.

During a recent interview with "Retro Chat Podcast," Valkyrie explained, "I think this is such an interesting business, and I clearly have an interest in television, production, movies, and stuff like that. I definitely want to learn, not necessarily throw myself into it now because I still love being in the ring constantly, I'm obsessed, clearly. I really want to learn about the aspect of writing for wrestling, and how that creative process works, and pick Jimmy Jacobs' brain and be like, 'Tell me all the things.'"

Valkyrie would also like to get involved in the production side of things as there are many moving parts she doesn't get to see while being on camera. Ultimately, she wants to follow Gail Kim's path and continue the trend of representing women behind the scenes while paying it forward to the next generation.

"I feel more women should be in positions to be involved in those sides of the business and agent and be part of different creative teams, and I think I would be really great for that," Valkyrie added. "I just want to learn, and I feel life is about continuing to learn, no matter what, and I'm going to continue to do that."