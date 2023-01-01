Backstage Update On Kevin Owens' Eye Following 12/30 WWE SmackDown

Kevin Owens finished up his 2022 having to get stitches following the 12/30 "WWE SmackDown" main event, which saw him and John Cena defeat Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, according to Fightful Select. During the match, KO's eye ended up being visibly busted open, which was the area that had to be addressed by WWE's medical team. However, despite suffering an injury in the match, he reportedly is doing fine.

At the moment, it's unknown whether or not the injury will keep him out of the ring for a period of time. Despite the injury, Owens and Cena were able to secure the victory, with the Hollywood star going on to cut a promo thanking the fans and those he has shared the ring with over the years after the show went off the air.

Owens' victory could put him in a prime spot to become the next contender for Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, which he will likely be next defending at the upcoming Royal Rumble premium live event. So far, no match has been confirmed for Reigns at the annual event, but Owens is a name that has been rumored and speculated for that slot. Furthermore, he has been a thorn in the side of The Bloodline for some time now, particularly due to his longstanding connection with Zayn.

Owens wasn't the only person to get hurt on the final WWE show of the calendar year as GUNTHER also ended up being busted open by a chair shot to the top of his head from Ricochet, who was making the save for Braun Strowman who had been beaten down by all three members of Imperium.