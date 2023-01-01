Becky Lynch Regards 2022 As Favorite Year Of Her Career

Last year began with the continued reign of "Big Time Becks" before she was finally dethroned, leading to the eventual return of "The Man," marking quite a dynamic year for Becky Lynch.

Reflecting on the turn of the calendar, the former WWE "Raw" Women's Champion revealed via Twitter that 2022 was indeed the favorite year of her 20-year career. Lynch walked into the respective year with style, often donning bold and colorful ensembles fit for a red carpet, with championship gold as her staple accessory. In the lead-up to WWE WrestleMania 38, Lynch underwent a little tweak to her look, though, as Bianca Belair chopped off a chunk of her signature orange hair.

Lynch quickly embraced the change, rocking a mullet for a while before clashing with Belair again at WWE SummerSlam. Although Lynch fell short, the two's long-time tensions finally subsided, as "The Man" came back around to help fend off a surprise return of Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai. Unfortunately, Lynch suffered a separated shoulder during her bout with Belair and would be forced out of action for four months to recover.

Despite her absence from the ring, Lynch had some fun playing the role of pop icon Cyndi Lauper on "Young Rock" during the Season 3 premiere. In addition, Lynch gathered time to continue writing her autobiography as well, before returning ahead of Survivor Series: WarGames — winning a brutal WarGames match alongside her teammates Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Mia Yim.

"Thank you all for coming on this ride with me! #ManOfThePeople," Lynch wrote.