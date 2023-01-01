The OC Member Sends AJ Styles Well Wishes

Earlier this week AJ Styles announced the unfortunate news that he is going to be on the shelf after suffering a broken ankle during a recent WWE live event, and it hasn't taken long for one of his fellow members of The O.C. to send their well wishes to him.

Mia Yim, who joined the group following her return to the company as an answer to their 'Rhea Ripley problem,' replied to Styles' tweet announcing the injury by saying, "Love ya unc. Speedy recovery, can't wait til you're back.#TheOc"

It remains to be seen whether Yim will remain with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows moving forward while Styles is absent from television or if she will focus on being a singles star instead during that time in the women's division rather than focusing on whatever rivalry the group is set to be involved in next.

The injury took place on Thursday when The O.C. was competing against The Judgment Day in Hershey, Pennsylvania when he took an over-the-top-rope move to the floor. Fans in attendance had shared footage of the referee throwing up the dreaded 'X' sign, which immediately created concerns for the 45-year-old from the WWE Universe as that is the universal symbol used in wrestling for when an injury is legitimate.

Fortunately for the Phenomenal One, it is a situation that doesn't require surgery, which is a good sign, but he did claim this is going to be the longest period he has ever been out of the ring during this time. It remains to be seen exactly how long he will be out of action.