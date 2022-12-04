Mia Yim Labels Select WWE Superstars The 'Comeback Crew'

From the moment that Paul 'Triple H' Levesque was named WWE's Chief Content Officer, he has wasted no time bringing back many familiar faces to the company. He has added plenty of talent to the men's division from Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano to former Universal Champions Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt. However, "The Game" has always been a big advocate for women's wrestling, and that has also been clear by who he has re-signed.

The most recent return took place on the latest "WWE SmackDown" when Welsh wrestler Tegan Nox surprised fans by running down to fight against Damage CTRL, saving Liv Morgan in the process. She joins the likes of Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, and Mia Yim who have all been able to find their homes back in WWE, despite being released under the previous regime. While some of them have been rivals on-screen recently, Yim took the time to celebrate the fact that the former "WWE NXT" Superstars are all back working together again.

Yim shared an image of them alongside Shayna Baszler and Bianca Belair from the past, labeling them the "Comeback Crew," with Nox replying to say, "Look at us...the bands back together."

While Yim might be happy to see Nox back in the world of WWE, it appears that they will be working on different rosters. Nox made her return to the blue brand, while Yim has been working exclusively on "WWE Raw" alongside The O.C. since she came back to the company as part of their rivalry against The Judgment Day. However, with the Royal Rumble right around the corner, there is a good chance that all of these familiar faces could be meeting in the ring.

Nox might not be the last female wrestler to return to WWE either, as it has recently been speculated that Chelsea Green could also be WWE-bound shortly.