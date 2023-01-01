John Cena Gave Advice To Current WWE SmackDown Star

John Cena made his return to the wrestling world this week when he teamed with Kevin Owens to compete in the main event of "WWE SmackDown" against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn, but even though fans enjoyed seeing the 16-time World Champion back inside the ring, behind the scenes he was also making an impact. Cena is a veteran of the wrestling world due to his 20 years in the business, and he was taking the time to provide advice to the current talent.

Hit Row member B-Fab took to Twitter to praise Cena for their interaction by saying, "Thank you @JohnCena for all your advice! It was great having you back to help close out the year with an INCREDIBLE MATCH!"

B-Fab isn't the only wrestler who has praised Cena for the advice he has provided over the years, as Austin Theory has also spoken highly of him in the past as well. Cena may not be around full-time anymore, but he has competed in at least one match every year since his debut, and he continues to give back to the business even during his career in Hollywood. After "SmackDown" went off the air this week Cena took the microphone to praise the fans and those he has shared the ring with over the years.

It is currently unknown when Cena will be back in WWE, but it is believed that he will be participating at WrestleMania 39 later this year, with names such as Theory and Logan Paul having been mentioned as potential opponents for him.