Rocky Romero Discusses Tony Khan's Reaction To NJPW Working With WWE

The upcoming NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 event will see talent from both WWE and AEW participating as Kenny Omega and Karl Anderson are set to be part of the show. New Japan Pro-Wrestling and WWE worked together on getting Anderson to be part of the pay-per-view, making him the first-ever wrestler to compete at the event while contracted to WWE.

Of course, WWE and AEW are in a wrestling war, but Rocky Romero told Fightful Select that he is in regular communication with Tony Khan and he filled him in about what was happening between WWE and NJPW. Romero made it clear that Khan is prone to asking questions about what's going on in NJPW, and he understood why Anderson was involved in the event. Additionally, the AEW President was fine about NJPW and WWE working together to make it happen.

Anderson is currently the NJPW NEVER Openwight Champion, and he will be defending his title against Tama Tonga at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Of course, WWE and AEW stars being on the same show together is something that doesn't happen, but the circumstances mean that this is the situation here. In addition to the aforementioned match, Omega will challenge for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Will Ospreay.

Khan has a close working relationship with NJPW, and it appears that WWE's involvement in Wrestle Kingdom 17 isn't going to alter that at all. NJPW stars have appeared on AEW television frequently over the years, and Khan has been open about the fact he is expecting a AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2 event to take place at some point this year, which would feature stars from both promotions.