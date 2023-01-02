Austin Theory Comments Ahead Of 1/2 WWE Raw US Title Match

On the first "WWE Raw" of 2023, Austin Theory will defend his United States Championship against the man he defeated for the title, Seth Rollins. Furthermore, it seems that he's confident about retaining the gold.

Ahead of his match against Rollins, Theory confidentially tweeted out: "@WWERollins you will truly know your place in the @WWE after tomorrow night when I put you in the past. It's NOW time for you to go A-Town Down!!! #wweraw."

Rollins and Theory have both had their eyes on the United States Championship in recent months. The two competitors, along with Bobby Lashley, have been in a constant feud over it and each of them has held the title at some point. The three men officially came to blows at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames in a triple-threat match that saw Theory walk away with the win and the title. Despite being the man pinned in the triple threat at Survivor Series: WarGames, Rollins received the January 2 title match against Theory by defeating Lashley in the main event of the December 12 edition of "Raw."

Theory and Rollins have much history together, as they have faced off in singles action twice over the past few months, with Rollins winning both matches. Theory was also part of a faction alongside Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy in 2020 during the pandemic. During their feuding, Theory has also cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase against Rollins unsuccessfully, losing the United States Championship match due to an inference from Lashley.