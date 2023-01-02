Injury Update On GUNTHER Following SmackDown Chair Shot

The final "WWE SmackDown" episode of the year was eventful to say the least. John Cena had his first (and only) wrestling match of 2022, Charlotte Flair returned and won the "SmackDown" Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey, and GUNTHER was nailed with a chairshot to the head by Ricochet. The brutal strike came when Ricochet made his way to the ring to help Braun Strowman, who was being attacked by Imperium. With chairshots to the head being banned within WWE due to the potential danger of both short and long-term brain injuries, many fans are understandably concerned for the well-being of the Intercontinental Champion.

"Wrestling Observer Radio" has offered an update on GUNTHER's injury status. According to WOR, Ricochet was not supposed to connect with GUNTHER's head, but despite the scary chairshot the "Ring General" took, he was quickly tended to by WWE medical staff and is apparently doing okay health-wise.

As it currently stands, GUNTHER is set to defend the Intercontinental Championship against Braun Strowman on the January 13 edition of "SmackDown" — a title he has already successfully defended twice against the man who nailed him with a chair, Ricochet. The match against Strowman has not been called off or postponed as of yet. Concussions are a dangerous part of every sport, and pro wrestling in particular, with chairshots to the head having proven over time to be a common cause of many concussions in WWE's previous eras — with that being just one possible nasty effect of a chairshot.