Will Ospreay Comments On Which WWE Superstar He'd Like To See Walk Through The Forbidden Door

Will Ospreay is currently gearing up for a major Forbidden Door match at Wrestle Kingdom 17 this week when he defends his IWGP United States Championship against Kenny Omega, but the show will also feature a WWE Superstar as Karl Anderson is set to compete. While Ospreay admitted to "WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda" that, "I never know how far the door is open," he did speak about a possible match against Seth Rollins.

"All the smoke is cleared between myself and Seth, but there's always that desire in wanting to see two guys just beat the crap out of one another," he said. "If Seth's still got a bit of an issue then I've got a bit of an issue, so he's more than welcome to come over to Japan."

It's unclear where WWE's stance on the subject is given that Shinsuke Nakamura recently competed for Pro Wrestling NOAH against Great Muta, but Ospreay made it clear that "If the door is open, then let them all come in," as he wants to test himself against the best.

"Obviously, if the WWE door is open it's always fascinating, bring all your guys, see if any of them match up to my ability, I am always up for that," Ospreay said. "Same goes to AEW, same goes to NOAH, same goes to All-Japan, if the doors open, let it come open."

The Englishman simply sees it as an opportunity to personally gain more fans, because he believes that the people that support the other wrestlers will end up watching his work and ask, "who is this guy?"

"Then guess what, I've stolen all of your following lads, thank you so much for taking me to the top," he said.

