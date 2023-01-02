Bully Ray Comments On Vince McMahon's Potential WWE Return

If there are three words that apply to the world of professional wrestling, those three words are "never say never." In July 2022, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon abruptly announced his retirement due to various allegations ranging from hush money payments to sexual assault. Many observers assumed he was going to be running WWE until the day he died, yet here we are. And still, there have been murmurs that suggest McMahon is ready to make his comeback. Whether that ever actually happens or not is a different issue, but that isn't stopping anyone from imagining how it could play out.

Take WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, for example, who currently performs in the NWA and IMPACT Wrestling under the name Bully Ray. Recently, he spoke with Sportskeeda, and explained how he' would go about bringing the former WWE Chairman back. He also speculated on what type of impact McMahon's return would have on the business, if any.

"It'll be business as usual," Ray said when prompted with a 'What if' scenario. He went so far as to say that it's still been business as usual in McMahon's absence, suggesting that WWE's former boss has been giving advice behind the scenes, "He's a consigliere. He's like Tom Hayden." As for how he'd bring him back, though, it just so happens that one of WWE's biggest premium live events of the year is right around the corner, the Royal Rumble. "If they brought him back, I'd bring him back in ring," Ray continued, albeit in a clearly tongue-in-cheek fashion.