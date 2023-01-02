Cody Deaner Talks His Big Impact Angle With Eric Young

Cody Deaner has been around professional wrestling for over two decades. Still, perhaps the most noteworthy moment of his career didn't occur until recently when he "killed off" Eric Young on "IMPACT on AXS TV." Talking with Fightful, Deaner acknowledged where the moment ranks among some of the other things he's done.

"For certain, I would say this – and I've said it publicly already – is that it's the most creative and coolest thing I've ever done in televised wrestling," Deaner said. "I've done some pretty cool things in the past. I've gotten to work with some of my heroes. But on the television screen, I've done nothing as unique and as cool as that. I dare to say that there hasn't been something as unique and cool done in wrestling in general, for anybody, in a long, long time."

The angle could be seen as a full-circle moment for Deaner, who had two previous stints with IMPACT Wrestling before finding solid ground with Young and his stable, Violent By Design. Now serving as both a wrestler and producer in IMPACT, Deaner believes the angle with Young, and his recent run in general, has proven what he's known all along: that he brings plenty to the table in wrestling, on and offscreen.

"I know I can do it all," Deaner said. "And if this meant I would be put in a position where I could show the world everything I can offer, whether it's on the microphone, in the ring, as a leader, then it's time to show the world exactly what I can do."

