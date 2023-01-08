KiLynn King Speaks About The NWA Doing Another Empowerrr

NWA President Billy Corgan garnered heat from fans and wrestlers in 2022 when explaining why he didn't promote a second all-women's Empowerrr pay-per-view event. The first installment in 2021 was warmly received with nine matches that featured talent from AEW, Impact Wrestling, AAA, NWA, and the indie scene. However, when it became clear that it wouldn't become an annual event, fans demanded answers. Corgan addressed the topic in interviews, notably questioning if the women available at the time could "work the NWA style" or "carry a three-hour pay-per-view."

KiLynn King, who is now regularly featured on the NWA roster after working Empowerrr, was recently asked about Corgan's comments during an interview with "Putting You Over." In her opinion, Corgan's comments were blown out of proportion.

"I only heard part of the interview. I'm not one-hundred percent sure what they said or how they phrased it, but I think it was a miscommunication between what was said," King explained. "The internet likes to take things and go wild with it. I think there's a crap ton of female talent on the independents, in major companies, all over. I know for a fact the women at Impact would love to do something like that. There's so many talented women that there's absolutely the possibility for Empowerrr 2."

King explained that there were a lot of people who helped put together Empowerrr behind the scenes, and she believes it's "a matter of joining those forces" again. Mickie James served as an executive producer for the event, while Gail Kim, Madusa, Jazz, and LuFisto also helped produce. "I think we will get it. I think it's gonna happen, it's just a matter of when and where," King concluded.