Billy Corgan Responds To Criticism He Hates Women's Wrestling

Though NWA owner Billy Corgan admits that his beef with Nick Aldis began as a working story, those days are now behind them and bad blood is starting to boil. As noted over the weekend, the former NWA World Heavyweight Champion posted a now-deleted video to Instagram where he revealed he gave his notice of resignation to the company, leading NWA to retaliate by suspending him from Saturday's Hard Times III pay-per-view and Sunday's Revolution Rumble event. Aldis felt the need to clarify why he felt so strongly about leaving and pointed to comments Corgan made about women's wrestling.

On this morning's edition of "Busted Open Radio," Corgan wanted to clear the air on what he meant by his comments and emphasized his stance on highlighting female talents, "Nothing is more dumb than trying to spin a guy, in me, who ran an all-women's pay-per-view that was a huge success – I built it around Mickie James as a talent and as a personality. I endorsed that whole thing; I let her build that card. I lost money doing it, but now I'm against women's wrestling? People, come on, that's so silly. The conversations with Mickie were about running a subsequent Empowerrr. I said, and this goes back to my experiences in rock n' roll, 'If it's not going to be as good or better, we probably shouldn't do it right now."

Corgan was also adamant that nothing that's occurred between the two sides has to do with Mickie James as a person, and if anything, he applauds her for her abilities and the impact she made on NWA. Aldis is bound to his contract until December 31 and if things aren't mended between the two parties by then, he will be a free agent.