Billy Corgan's Comments About Women Led To Top Star Giving The NWA Notice

Over the weekend, Nick Aldis announced that he would be leaving the NWA. He gave notice to the company on Sunday as a result of the company's direction and also has now taken to social media in order to offer a further explanation on his decision.

The former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion reacted to Billy Corgan's recent comments questioning whether or not women can wrestle the NWA style or carry a PPV on their own right now. Aldis clearly did not agree with those sentiments and tweeted, "If some of you are wondering whether stuff like this factored into my decision to give my notice, you'd be correct."

Fans have wanted NWA to run a second EmPowerrr show since the initial card; Aldis' wife Mickie James served as Executive Producer for that event. However, Corgan isn't in alignment with those fan desires, making it clear that there will not be a similar such show "until we can provide a world-class event." That mindset has led to heaps of criticism of Corgan from others in the industry such as Maria Kanellis. It has also seemingly frustrated Aldis.

Aldis and the NWA have had issues previously. Earlier in the year, the company removed him from the NWA 74 pay-per-view main event, and he admitted at the time that he "couldn't believe it."

Since word came out that Aldis has requested his release, the NWA has officially suspended him, effective immediately. He was also pulled from the upcoming Hard Times 3 PPV and Revolution Rumble television tapings. His future with the company now looks uncertain, as his current contract runs through January 2023.