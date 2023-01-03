Win A WWE Coliseum Collection Ultimate Edition 2-Pack From Mattel!

Wrestling Inc. has partnered with Mattel to offer readers the chance to win a WWE Coliseum Collection Ultimate Edition 2-Pack. This set lets you add two legends — Terry Funk and Hulk Hogan — to your collection. Each figure features more than 30 points of articulation and comes with multiple heads, swappable hands, and authentic ring attire — not to mention Funk's trademark branding iron!

Two lucky winners will get their very own WWE Coliseum Collection Ultimate Edition 2-Pack for free! For a chance to win, follow @WrestlingInc on Twitter and retweet this tweet by Sunday, January 8, at 11:59 p.m. This giveaway is only open to residents of the U.S. and Canada. Entrants must be at least 18 years old.

This WWE Coliseum Collection Ultimate Edition 2-Pack is available for purchase from Mattel.