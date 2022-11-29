Underrated Hulk Hogan Matches That Deserve More Respect

There isn't any doubt that Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest stars in wrestling history. He's one of the few people to ever compete in it that has broken out into larger pop culture and become a household name. Yet one of the crazy things about pro wrestling is you don't always need to be considered a great wrestler to be, well, a great wrestler. From journalists, to many of his fellow wrestlers, to tons of hardcore fans, there are a lot of people that will tell you that Hogan isn't particularly special in terms of the quality of his matches. They were formulaic, technically limited, and never exactly on the cutting edge.

Sometimes, though, those criticisms have gone too far. Hogan did have a solid base foundation of wrestling skills, and could sell. More importantly, he had something few wrestlers ever had: an all-time top-tier charisma that could get fans to live or die with every move he took or delivered. Hogan has had a lot of matches that appealed to the masses, but if you look closer, we think you'll find that he had some that would appeal even to many of his critics. We've combed through The Hulkster's career to find the matches in it that, for one reason or another, just haven't gotten enough respect from certain circles. Whether you're a Hogan lover or a Hogan cynic, hopefully this list will give you some things to chew on.