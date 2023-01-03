Booker T Comments On Mandy Rose's Massive FanTime Earnings

Mandy Rose reached an impressive goal with her FanTime account recently, earning over $1 million for the month of December alone. However, while Rose might be prospering in her post-WWE career, Booker T believes that the 32-year-old is best suited to the world of sports entertainment.

"A million dollars ain't gonna take care of you for a solid year if you're living large," Booker stated on his "Hall of Fame" podcast, noting that it isn't a lot of money for those who run expensive cars and live in luxurious homes. Furthermore, he opined that Rose is too talented to solely focus on her modeling pursuits, and could have been more successful in WWE with the machine behind her. "I think [Rose launching a FanTime account] was the wrong decision, and I stand by that because I feel that Mandy Rose's talent was so much more than her beauty," he added.

According to Booker, Rose could have made more money if she stayed with WWE and allowed the company to market her. The WWE Hall of Famer stated that while he isn't mad at Rose for making money, he believes that she has enough "raw potential" to have made it to the top in WWE.

Rose was released from her WWE contract last month, with the assumption being that officials weren't happy about the risque content she's been posting on FanTime. Prior to her release, the former Toxic Attraction leader enjoyed a 413-day reign as the "NXT" Women's Champion, but she dropped the title to Roxanne Perez prior to her release.