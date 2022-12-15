Backstage News On Mandy Rose's NXT Title Loss And WWE Release

The talk of the wrestling world is still revolving around Mandy Rose.

The former "NXT" Women's Champion dropped the title she had held for 413 days to Roxanne Perez on Tuesday's episode of "NXT" and then was released by WWE reportedly for suggestive content on her online subscription service. On today's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer provided more information about Rose's release, including how her content came to the attention of NXT head Shawn Michaels.

"I guess there was a meeting, and Matt Bloom brought to Shawn Michaels, [he] told him some of the stuff she's been putting on her subscription service," Meltzer said. "He told Shawn what was there, and Shawn's immediate thing was,'We've got to get the title off of her immediately!' [So they] switched around the whole show, got the title off of her.

"They had advertised the match for January 10. I believe they were going to do the title change, that Perez was going to win the title, but it was not going to be then. And of course, right after they got the title from her, then they fired her."

Meltzer noted that Rose's subscription service had been around throughout her tenure as champion, but that her recent content was something WWE couldn't look past.

"The feeling was that she way, way, way crossed the line," Meltzer said. "And they believed they had absolutely no choice but to get rid of her in that situation."

Rose released her first comments regarding her firing earlier today, thanking fans for their support. She also revealed she has no intention of shutting down her page.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Wrestling Observer Radio and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription