MLW Champion Remarks On Promotion's Special Connection With Fans

Alex Hammerstone recently opened up about what makes the "growing" Major League Wrestling promotion one of the most unique in professional wrestling.

On the latest episode of the "Ten Count" podcast with Steve Fall, the MLW Champion talked about how the New York-based promotion feels special because of its intimacy and unrestricted production.

"I think there's almost an aspect where you feel a little bit more of a personal connection, like it feels like it's more accessible and it feels more like these guys are real," Hammerstone said. "It's like when I went and saw my favorite band for the first time in like 2007. It was almost strange to me, because I got right up in the front row and to see them, it was like, 'Oh, they're human beings,' because they almost didn't seem that way."

Hammerstone said "sometimes with certain wrestling" there can be too many ingredients backstage that make the wrestling feel less genuine, from "networks saying who can say what and who has to be presented this way," to "people backstage saying, 'wear this, wear that, do this, don't do that.'

"You lose a certain bit of the presentation, and in MLW there's none of that going on. I've been surprised so many times with the things I've been able to say and get away with on the show, but it's like, that's you. Even my merch sometimes will have little innuendos in it and I'm like, how did that make it? But that's me, that's what I'm going to do and if you try to change it, you're going to get this neutered, wanna-be version of Hammerstone, and people don't gravitate towards that. They gravitate towards what's real and what they can connect with."

