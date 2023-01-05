Eric Bischoff Comments On Firing Bobby Lashley In TNA

Wrestlers being let go from different promotions is nothing new, and over the years Eric Bischoff has found himself delivering that news to people countless times. One of those was during his stint in TNA where he was given the task of informing Bobby Lashley he was fired in 2010, but during his "83 Weeks" podcast he insisted it "was really because of her, not because of Bobby," when referring to Lashley's ex-wife Kristal Marshall.

"It's not my decision to fire him, I am just giving him the bad news, I don't care," he said. However, even though it wasn't Bischoff who made the call, he opted not to tell Lashley the entire truth about why he was getting cut from the company at that time.

"I probably should have, right? But again, I wasn't involved, I didn't know why they were firing him. Well, I had a sense because creative was just difficult with her [Marshall], not with Bobby but with her so I could put two and two together," he said. "I could understand why whoever was making the decision made the decision."

Bischoff ultimately didn't want Lashley to ask him, "what can I do differently" because the ultimate truth at that time was nothing. Bischoff says Lashley being let go wasn't down to Lashley's own behavior. However, he did praise Lashley for how he dealt with the news, admitting he took it "great."

"I don't think he was surprised actually, and if he was he certainly didn't sell it," Bischoff said. "It was a very calm, business-like conversation. There was no emotion in it whatsoever."

That ultimately wasn't the end of Lashley's run with the company either as he would return in 2014, working for Impact Wrestling until 2018 before departing to make his WWE return.

