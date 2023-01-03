Max Caster Explains The Origins And Impact Of Scissoring In AEW

Everyone's talking about The Acclaimed, as the popular AEW tag team has taken the wrestling world by storm with their performances both in the ring and on the mic. Max Caster and Anthony Bowens will often happily scissor with each other and mentor Billy Gunn, and Caster revealed to "The AJ Awesome Show" that he thinks "it's great," that people are now getting told off for copying the act at times.

"We had one of the security guards at one of the arenas we are at pulled me and Anthony aside and he goes, 'Hey, I just want you guys to know that my cousin just got suspended from school 'cause he was doing the scissoring,' and we go, 'that's exactly what we wanted.'" During the Attitude Era, it was people doing DX's 'suck it' taunt that got people into trouble, however, Caster loves the fact that their scissoring symbol "brings people together, it's more inviting," when compared to DX's iconic phrase. "'Suck it' is kind of an insult to people, but scissor is like, 'come here, put 'er there,' it's a sign of friendship. It brings people together," he said.

Nowadays, "scissor me, Daddy Ass," is a phrase beloved by AEW fans, even adorning a best-selling t-shirt, but it is one that Bowens was responsible for creating. Bowners "felt like [our raps] needed something else, and you know what, he was right." says Caster. Despite the fact that they were originally not allowed to scissor, it has ended up becoming one of the most popular crowd-participation aspects of any AEW show.

