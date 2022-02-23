In an appearance on My Mom’s Basement with Robbie Fox, Matt Cardona commented on his upcoming GCW Welcome To Heartbreak match, teaming with Brian Myers to take on Joey Janela and X-Pac (Sean Waltman), who will be wrestling for the first time since 2019. Cardona had a simple message for X-Pac going into the match.

“Matt Cardona has two words for ya… suck it,” Cardona said.

Cardona went on to talk about WWE’s Attitude Era in general. For him, it’s the most iconic era in wrestling history, but he also didn’t entirely enjoy it because a lot of bandwagon fans joined in for that time and then left when it was done. This was in contrast to Cardona, who is a lifelong fan.

“The Attitude Era was, you know, looking back it’s one of the most iconic eras, if not the most iconic era in wrestling history,” Cardona said. “But to me, I didn’t particularly enjoy it in the sense that, I was this wrestling fan for so long and nobody gave a sh-t. And now all these guys, I call 98ers, are coming in wearing the Wolfpac, the NWO, the DX, Austin 3:16. And then a year later, it wasn’t cool again. Like what about before? What about after? Yeah, I just didn’t like that people were just jumping on the bandwagon, and then they jumped off.”

One Attitude Era name that has been in the news recently is Stone Cold Steve Austin, who is reportedly preparing for a return to the ring against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. Matt Cardona is very excited for his potential return, and from following Austin on social media does believe there is merit to the speculation.

“It’s crazy,” Cardona said. “I mean, I guess I always hoped it would happen, just, you know, one last Stunner. And if he does come back, I wonder, is he gonna wear the trunks or is he gonna be in some sort of street gear? I do follow him, follow him on Instagram. I saw he’s got, you know, he’s really dialing in with his meal prep. So it makes me think he could be lacing those boots one more time.”

