On the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, two-time WWE Hall of Fame Sean “X-Pac” Waltman and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman discussed Waltman’s recent viral moment on social media when he posted a selfie of himself in remarkable shape. The tweet got reactions from nearly everyone in the wrestling world, including former WWE star Braun Strowman. Hausman asked Waltman if he expected his tweet to get the reaction that it did.

“To be honest with you, yeah,” Waltman admitted. “I’m not going out there saying, ‘Yeah, I’m gonna do this. I’m booking this or that.’ Let’s see. Let’s see what I got.”

In late 2020, Waltman revealed that he could wrestle again, and has discussed two dream matches that he would like in WWE. Hausman asked Waltman if he could give an update on how his knee rehab is going as well as how close to an in-ring return he is.

“It feels pretty good. My last doctor’s visit a couple weeks, probably a month or so ago, he said everything was coming along nicely,” Waltman revealed. “I thought I was a little behind because I took a little time off. I’m going to therapy and that, but no. He said, ‘You’re coming along just fine.’ We’ll see. I go to physical therapy again next week, and then we’ll just go from there.”

Waltman then revealed his goal for when he would like to wrestle again. Waltman’s last match was in April 2019 where he teamed up with Hurricane Helms and Jushin “Thunder” Liger.

“So, just in case, I would like to be ready by Royal Rumble time, but that’s not something that’s my main goal, go do the Royal Rumble,” Waltman clarified. “But if they called me, I would do the Royal Rumble. I love WWE, and regardless of what’s going on, I still have love for them, and so I would like for them to be the ones that host my return matches. But if not, there’s plenty other people that will.”

A new episode of Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life drops every Wednesday morning on all major podcast platforms. It is also released in video form on FITE and YouTube.com/XPac Wednesdays at 3 pm EST!