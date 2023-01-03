Update On WWE Changing Mia Yim's Name

WWE has seemingly flip-flopped on Mia Yim's name in recent weeks, but according to a new report the women's wrestling star is officially now going by "Michin."

Fightful Select reported Tuesday that The OC member's name change has been official for weeks backstage, despite WWE programming seeming to trip its way up to speed. Michin was first referred to by that name by OC stablemate Karl Anderson a few weeks back, who explained it was merely a "nickname" for the star. However, WWE slowly began referring to Yim as "Michin" and on last night's "Monday Night Raw," the wrestler's name on the titantron simply appeared as "Michin" while announcers mostly referred to her by that name.

Michin recently explained the meaning behind the name when asked about it in an interview with "Bleav in Pro Wrestling."

"Michin is Korean for crazy, and I am half-Korean, half African-American," she explained. "I always do what I can to represent my heritage, and 'Michin' is something my mom has called me since I was a kid. It holds something special to me because it's something that I [was] used to growing up. [It's] something that even when my mom watches, it brings her joy every Monday."

WWE still appears to be back and forth on the name, however. Michin is still referred to as "Mia Yim" on its website, although the company is now referring to her as "Michin" on its social media accounts. The wrestler's Twitter account also refers to herself as "Michin," though the social media handle remains "Mia Yim."