Michin Explains Meaning Behind New WWE Ring Name

Mia Yim surprised the pro wrestling world when she made her return to WWE on the November 7 edition of "WWE Raw" to help The O.C. deal with their issues with Judgment Day and Rhea Ripley. She was given the nickname "Michin" by fellow O.C. member Karl Anderson the week after, and now Yim has explained the significance of the name.

"Michin is Korean for crazy, and I am half-Korean, half African-American," Yim told "Bleav In Pro Wrestling". "I always do what I can to represent my heritage, and Michin is something my mom has called me since I was a kid. It holds something special to me because it's something that I [was] used to growing up. [It's] something that even when my mom watches, it brings her joy every Monday."

WWE announced via their website this past Monday that Yim would be referred to as Michin, and even filed for the trademark on the day she returned. Yim confirmed the change herself, but the company reverted the change the day after, establishing that it would likely just be her nickname.

"A lot of people don't understand just because it is a Korean thing. If you're not a part of the culture and if you don't understand the culture, then it's not going to make sense. So, I get why a lot of people were confused or didn't like it, but for me and my family, it's something special."

Yim initially signed with the company in 2018 and performed on "WWE NXT". She was moved over to "Raw" in 2020 as part of the Retribution faction before being released from the company the following year.

