WWE Backtracks On Change For Mia Yim

Less than 24 hours after WWE officially changed Mia Yim's ring name to Michin on its website, it appears it's back to Mia Yim again, as you can see at this link here.

Yim even confirmed the ring name change Tuesday on the "Ten Count" podcast. She noted during the interview that Michin was a nickname within The O.C. They told her that she needed one and she used Michin because it was something that her mom called her since she was a child. Michin means crazy in Korean. Yim also shared the name change news on her Twitter. WWE also filed to trademark the name Michin a few weeks ago.

WWE released Yim on November 4, 2021, alongside her husband, current AEW star Keith Lee. After being with Impact Wrestling for a few months, Yim made her WWE return on the November 7 episode of "Raw." She helped The O.C. battle Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day.

It's worth noting that a week after her return was when WWE first revealed the Michin nickname. On the November 14 episode of "Raw" was when The O.C. officially introduced her as the solution to their "Rhea Problem."

"Michin handles her business tonight in her return match," Anderson said in the backstage segment.

The match was against Tamina and it was Yim's first-ever singles victory on the WWE main roster. When Yim moved to the main roster from "NXT" as part of the Retribution stable, Yim wrestled only one singles match and she lost to Dana Brooke.