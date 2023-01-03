Hiroshi Tanahashi Comments On Upcoming NJPW Wrestle Kingdom Match

One of the 10 matches at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 will see Hiroshi Tanahashi compete in what will be his 17th Wrestle Kingdom event in a row. Tanahashi will be teaming with Keiji Muto and Shota Umino against Los Ingobernables De Japon's Tetsuya Naito, SANADA, and BUSHI. This six-man tag will be Muto's final match at Wrestle Kingdom, as his career comes to a close later this month in a match involving Sting and Darby Allin. Muto has been in the professional wrestling business since the 1980s and has found much success in organizations such as NJPW and All Japan Pro Wrestling — winning world titles in both promotions.

In an interview with "Sports Illustrated," 8-time IWGP World Champion Tanahashi opened up about teaming with Muto at Wrestle Kingdom 17 before Muto's retirement. "I am so happy to team with Muto before his retirement," Tanahashi said, communicating through a translator. "I have always learned a lot from Muto, and I think there will be a lot I can learn from this experience teaming with him as opposed to opposite him. I think it's a great learning opportunity for Umino as well."

This match will be Muto's final match, however, as his career comes to an end, Umino's is just beginning. This match will be Umino's first-ever match at the Tokyo Dome and/or at Wrestle Kingdom. Tanahashi discussed his thoughts on Umino and had high praise for the 25-year-old. "Umino has really worked on developing that body," Tanahashi said. "He has a great natural look as well, so all he needs to do is reps at this point. And he definitely has the fighting spirit."

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 broadcasts on January 4 from the Toyko Dome on NJPWWorld. There will be a pre-show starting at 1:20 am ET with the main card beginning at 3 am.