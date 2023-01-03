Backstage News On Pitch For Major Change To Bobby Lashley's Character

Might MVP be putting The Hurt Business back together? The popular stable — comprised of Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin, under the tutelage of MVP — disbanded back in January of 2022; Alexander and Benjamin would continue on as a team under the name for a few more months. However, there are indications that a reunion is in the works.

PWInsider reports that discussions have picked up about turning Bobby Lashley heel fairly soon, as evidenced by some of his behavior lately on "WWE Raw." Pair that with the scene of MVP chatting backstage with Alexander and Benjamin on last night's "Raw," and now you have both a new direction for "The All Mighty" and another powerful faction in the WWE landscape.

Although a heel group, The Hurt Business became one of the most popular groups this side of The Bloodline as Lashley established himself as a top star of "WWE Raw." In fact, while a part of The Hurt Business, Lashley was able to win both the WWE Championship and the United States Championship; Benjamin and Alexander similarly had a run with the "Raw" Tag Team Championship. Since the group's falling out, Alexander and Benjamin have gotten lost in the shuffle, barely registering as members of the roster. The Hurt Business 2.0 certainly would give them a new purpose in WWE and put them back on the map as forces to be reckoned with. Plus, for Bobby Lashley, it'd give him a pair of wingmen once more as he attempts to re-assert his dominance as he moves away from the U.S. Title picture.