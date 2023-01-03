Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'

Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report.

According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality.

WWE has heavily teased Bliss turning heel in recent weeks with several references to her former alliance with Bray Wyatt, who returned to the company in October. Bliss and Wyatt were aligned throughout 2020 and early 2021 before she turned on him at WrestleMania 37.

Bliss first teased her impending heel turn after a No. 1 Contendership match in mid-December when she appeared to instantly change personalities once WWE's titantron quickly flashed Wyatt's logo. She shockingly spun the Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair into Wyatt's "Sister Abigail" finisher before releasing the champion and walking away from the interaction confused and visibly upset. Bliss later tried to explain herself on the next week's episode, but her temperament quickly changed again after the screen flashed Wyatt's logo and she smashed a glass vase over Belair's head.

On Monday night, Bliss appeared to go full-blown heel when she was distracted late in her title match by two unidentified members of the crowd wearing Wyatt's "Uncle Howdy" masks. She grew distraught when the WWE titantron flashed Wyatt's logo and she began attacking the referee and Belair, leaving her bloodied on the outside of the ring.

Johnson reported Tuesday that Bliss is "a heel 100 percent going forward."

"Whether they tease that she doesn't know if she's good or evil, or she's being manipulated by the butterfly or the moth, or Bray Wyatt or Uncle Howdy or whoever, Alexa Bliss is a heel going forward."