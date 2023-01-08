Tony Khan Remarks On His Admiration For Dustin Rhodes

Dustin Rhodes is one of many AEW talents to be with the company since their first event in 2019 — Double or Nothing — which saw him taking on real-life brother Cody Rhodes in an absolute bloodbath. Dustin has been in the professional wrestling business since the 1980s, and has recently stated that 2023 will be his final year of stepping inside the ring to compete. AEW CEO Tony Khan recently praised "The Natural," and addressed if he believes that Rhodes could keep wrestling beyond 2023.

"Dustin Rhodes is one of the best pro wrestlers of my lifetime," Khan said appearing on "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling." "I've been looking up to Dustin Rhodes since I first started watching pro wrestling. He's one of the first wrestlers I saw and throughout his career, he's maintained a really high standard of excellence. [His] physical fitness right now is at a premium ... I think Dustin could continue on for many, many years and wrestle at a very high standard for a long time to come. I respect the hell out of Dustin Rhodes."

Over the course of his career, Rhodes worked mainly for WWE, winning the WWE Intercontinental Championship and WWE Tag Team Championship multiple times. Since signing with AEW, Rhodes has picked up major singles victories over the likes of Sammy Guevara and Lance Archer. Despite that, Rhodes has not won any championship gold since making his way to AEW — although he did challenge Claudio Castagnoli for the ROH World Championship last summer.

