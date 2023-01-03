FTR's Cash Wheeler Reveals Issues Traveling To Japan For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

One-half of the AEW tag team FTR, Cash Wheeler shared a travel nightmare he's been dealing with since Monday. Wheeler and Dax Harwood are scheduled to defend their IWGP Tag Team Titles against Hirooki Goto and YOSHI-HASHI at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 on January 4.

"7am Monday: Issue with paperwork. Can't board my flight to Japan. Bad. 7pm Monday: flight to ATL for new Tuesday morning flight delayed. Then cancelled. 10pm Monday: drive to ATL. 4:15am: Arrive at hotel. WrestleKingdom day: land & go straight to the Dome. Can't miss this," Wheeler tweeted.

Wheeler and Harwood have been the IWGP Tag Team Champions since the AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view last June. They dethroned the former champions: United Empire's Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb.

FTR will be defending the IWGP Tag Team titles for only the third time at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Their last title defense was at NJPW Battle Autumn 2022, where Cobb and Great-O-Khan unsuccessfully tried to take back the titles. FTR's first title defense was against Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis) at NJPW Royal Quest II in October.

Other matches set for Wrestle Kingdom include IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay defending his title against AEW star and former NJPW star Kenny Omega, IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White defending his title against Kazuchika Okada, and WWE Superstar Karl Anderson will be defending his NEVER Openweight Championship against Tama Tonga,

Also, during Wrestle Kingdom 17, Ren Narita will face Zack Sabre Jr. to crown the inaugural NJPW World TV Champion and the inaugural IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI will defend her title against Tam Nakano.