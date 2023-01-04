AEW Dynamite Preview (1/4) Revamped Look, Two Championship Matches, Chris Jericho Vs. Ricky Starks, More

A new-look "AEW Dynamite" will be live tonight from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. Significant production alterations have been made for the new calendar year, including new graphics and a new set. The overhaul comes following the recent arrival of new Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer Mike Mansury, who previously worked behind the curtain at WWE as Vice President of Global Television Production.

As the changes arrive, Tony Khan vowed the same great wrestling would remain, with the AEW CEO booking some high-stakes clashes for this evening's show, including The Acclaimed (Max Caster and Anthony Bowens) defending the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal. Furthermore, Samoa Joe will put the AEW TNT Championship on the line against former champion Darby Allin.

Elsewhere, two first-time matches will occur on the show: Chris Jericho versus Ricky Starks and Bryan Danielson against former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Tony Nese. And that's not all for in-ring action, as Swerve Strickland takes on AR Fox, while TBS Champion Jade Cargill and Red Velvet face Kiera Hogan and Skye Blue in a tag team bout.

In addition to those six matches, AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been made aware that he is contractually obligated to be in Seattle for tonight's "Dynamite." Plus, an injury update on former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page will be provided as he seeks a return to the ring to face Jon Moxley next week; Moxley will also be in the house this evening with a live microphone.