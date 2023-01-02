Several Segments And Matches Confirmed For 1/4 AEW Dynamite

AEW fans can look forward to a revitalized version of "AEW Dynamite" to debut this Wednesday. In recent ads, the company's flagship program displays a red and blue color scheme in its appearance and describes itself as "new year, new Dynamite." Over the last week and into the holiday weekend, the card for the upcoming episode became clearer.

One of the biggest marquee matches brewing in recent episodes is Ricky Starks going one-on-one against Chris Jericho. Jericho is coming off the loss of his ROH World Championship, while Starks recently lost his first-ever AEW World title match against MJF on the "Winter is Coming" edition of "Dynamite." With both men wanting to avenge losses and get back into the World Championship picture, the match is bound to be a closely-fought affair.

Wednesday is also a special night for the company because it marks its first time in Seattle, Washington. The hometown boy Darby Allin, will have an opportunity to win the TNT Championship when he faces the reigning titleholder, Samoa Joe. Current AEW World Champion MJF will make an appearance on "Dynamite," while the man who has his focus on taking the AEW World title from him, Bryan Danielson, will also be on the show, facing off against Tony Nese in singles action.

Other confirmed matches include an AEW World Tag Team title match between reigning champs The Acclaimed against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, Swerve Scott vs. A.R. Fox, and TBS Champion Jade Cargill teaming up with Red Velvet to face Kiera Hogan and Skye Blue.

It's also been confirmed that former AEW World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page will appear on the show to give an update about where he stands health-wise.