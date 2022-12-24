AEW Promoting 'New Dynamite' For The New Year

All Elite Wrestling is now boldly promoting the changes coming to its flagship program.

During Friday night's episode of "Rampage" on TNT viewers saw a commercial for a new "Dynamite" that will launch in the new year. The 15-second spot features updated promotional footage of many of the company's top stars, including The Acclaimed, Britt Baker, Chris Jericho, Death Triangle, FTR, Jade Cargill, Jamie Hayter, Jon Moxley, Ricky Starks, Saraya, Toni Storm, Wardlow, and The Young Bucks over a background of flashing lights and lasers. Text on screen proclaims there will be a "new 'Dynamite'" in the "new year." The ad closes by specifically pointing to the episode on Wednesday, January 4.

The January 4 "Dynamite" will emanate from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. It's the company's debut in the Pacific Northwest. Already, Ricky Starks has challenged Chris Jericho to a match on that show.

Rumblings about changes to "Dynamite" first started surfacing just over a week ago, and more recently, Tony Khan confirmed that both "Dynamite" and "Rampage" will be getting new looks. The changes coincide with the arrival of Mike Mansury as AEW's new Senior Vice President & Co-Executive Producer. Mansury is WWE's former Vice President of Global Television Production and he recently shared part of his vision for AEW on an episode of "The Sessions with Renee Paquette."

"I miss the unpredictable nature of live TV," Mansury said. "I feel like that's something that's been lacking for a long time."

Mansury was reportedly held in high regard in WWE and was viewed internally as the number-two person behind Kevin Dunn, the Executive Producer of all WWE programming. Mansury left WWE in 2020.